Exclusive: Stand-up comic Siraj Khan breaks down talking about Raju Srivastava's death, shares unseen pics

New Delhi: Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi today after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. He was on a ventilator for many days and today, his family confirmed his death.

Stand-up comic and Raju Srivastava's dear friend Siraj Khan exclusively talked to Zee News Digital and said that it is a black day for all comedians.

He said, "It is a black day, Raju Bhai left us all... I want to say a lot but have no words to express my feelings. A member of all comedian's families has left us forever. I have done many shows, films with Raju Ji, he was always very close to my heart. The relationship was 20 years long and it is going to be very tough for me to cope with this loss."

Further, he added, "Once he told me that there are many who mimic him, the legendary mimicry artist, but I according to him did his mimicry best. It will always stay with me Bhai, no matter where you are, you have a special place in my heart and will always be, miss you a lot."

Raju was a good mimic and always wanted to become a comedian. He ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and finished as second runner-up. Later, he took part in the spin-off, 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions', in which he won the title of 'The King of Comedy.'

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at his gym and was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi where he was given CPR and revived last month. His family broke out the news that the comedian is no more.