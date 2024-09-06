Exclusive: Stree 2 Actress Anya Singh Opens Up About Feeling Unsafe; Reveals Being Ogled At In Delhi

New Delhi: Anya Singh was lately seen in Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Zee News exclusively spoke to Anya about the current phase regarding women's safety after the increase of heinous crimes across the country.

When asked about her point of view, with a very heavy heart Anya said,” My point of view is that we have to educate the men. They need to be educated from a very young age, your reasoning and your ways are found when you are much younger and you learn them from your home, school. The fact that we are in 2024, and we are still saying that can feel safe which is the bare minimum, I don't know this is the question that I don't feel should be asked as a girl.”

Sharing her experiences, Anya revealed,” I have grown up in Delhi, I have felt unsafe, I have felt ogled at, btw I have been ogled in winters when I was not in one cloth but multiple layers of clothes, so this constant excuse that is made up is sad. “

Expressing her disgust over how the victims are only blamed, she mentioned,” How can you blame the victim? The victim doesn't have the courage even to come and speak to what happened to them because you will only blame them. Men just tower over and I don't know what is this power that they use to suppress us very often and that needs to stop. So mothers have to start teaching, and teachers should educate at a very young level that it's not okay. The kind of atrocities that women go through is just horrible, it rattles me, imagine your reflex action is always how to protect yourself.”

Anya even added that how the increase in crimes you question having a girl child,” You question about bringing a female child, I honestly can't imagine what mothers go through after seeing what's happening, we actually need to work on this swiftly. Men also need to stand up and not turn a blind eye when it comes to teasing a girl from the basic level.”

We only hope to see a safe environment for women and considered as equal gender.