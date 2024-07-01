Exclusive: Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda Sign A Rom-Com After Their Debut The Archies?

New Delhi: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made fans swoon with their crackling chemistry in their debut film The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Agastya and Suhana proved their mettle as actors with their very first release on the OTT. And now Zee News has got an exclusive scoop about the young star kids and that is they are in talks about doing their second film together. Yes, you read it right.

An insider reveals to Zee News, “One of the renowned production house has approached both Suhana and Agastya with a rom-com script and they both have quite liked the story. It is also said that Suhana and Agastya are figuring out the dates to accommodate the film as the script is fresh and is not a usual rom-com. Suhana and Agastya both are very much focused on their respective passion as they are aware of their privileges and don’t want to take the opportunities for granted. The makers are waiting for Suhana and Agastya to give their go-ahead for the film”. When contacted to Agastya and Suhana's team about the film, they remained unavailable to comment.

Currently, Suhana is busy prepping for her role in King with superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, this film will be her huge theatrical debut and fan are indeed waiting for this superhit father and daughter duo to charm together on the big screen. Agastya will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis where Bachchan's grandson will play the role of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and the film will be set in the backdrop of the 1971 war.

Coming back to Suhana and Agastya, they have been the subject of speculation regarding their relationship. They have been seen together at various social events and parties, sparking rumours of romantic involvement. However, neither Suhana nor Agastya has publicly confirmed any romantic relationship. Both are known to be good friends and share a close social circle.