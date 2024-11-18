Exclusive: The Sabarmati Report Actress Ridhi Dogra Opens Up About The Role She Is Manifesting To Do

New Delhi: Ridhi Dogra, currently garnering praise for her role in The Sabarmati Report, revealed the kind of character she dreams of portraying in the future in an exclusive interview with Zee News. Known for her nuanced performances, Ridhi shared that she is manifesting a role that challenges her. Ridhi spoke about receiving a positive response for The Sabarmati Report," I am a little bit critical about my work, I always feel that I can better myself. I have been very fortunate that I have come from a medium where I have got to play strong female characters. But unfortunately, when it comes to films, the possibilities of playing such strong female characters lessen and that is the reason I am doing fewer films. Not just I am choosy, but I am waiting for writers and directors to approach me for the stories where I want to create an impact.".

When asked if she is worried about the length of the role, Ridhi explained," I played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in Jawan, no role is bigger or smaller. I was not sure at that time when I was doing that film because people typecast and give you the same sort of roles. So I was very nervous about that, but I am happy that we are living in a world where all type of contact is accepted. Honestly what I did for the film is just crazy who was a cinema student and was a part of a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee."

We quizzed if she had any dream role in mind, excitedly the actress answered," I have to sort of manifest that there is a huge desire in me to play a ziddi, bigdi hui princess who gets a complete change over and becomes very responsible and does some great work for her Praja".

Ridhi is creating waves with her acting mettle and right now she has become the talk of the town.