EXCLUSIVE: 'There's so much more to a person than just their sexual preference', says Badhaai Do star Bhumi Pednekar

Riding high on the success of her latest release, Badhaai Do, actress Bhumi Pednekar has continued her winning streak with yet another content-driven cinema. The film which deals with a lavender marriage concept not only got rave reviews from critics but also won viewers' hearts. Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and features Rajkummar Rao opposite her and marks the debut of Chum Darang.

In a telephonic conversation with Zee News Digital, Bhumi Pednekar talked about her script choices, Badhaai Do success and why she can't pick a favourite co-star:

Q. What does Badhaai Do's success mean to you?

A. I think Badhaai Do's success has spiritually elevated me. It is extremely important for me as with the intent with which the film was made - which was to make this world a more tolerant, happy and peaceful place for LGBTQ+. The kind of love Badhaai Do is getting also kind of validates my choices, so it's very important for me. The amount of love, outpour we have had in the last few days is just beyond words, honestly.

Q. What was your first reaction when the script was narrated to you?

A. I was so thrilled. I felt so thankful that the script like Badhaai Do has come my way. I was so grateful that this script chose me and honestly, by the time I reached the interval, instinctively I felt okay, this is going to be something special but by the climax I was taken off my feet, thanking god that makers decided to come my way which anybody would lap on.

Q. Do you think you are the female Ayushmann Khurrana of content-driven cinema?

A. It's a great place to be in. All I have ever strived to do right from the start of my career is make a place for myself. I have worked very hard to be where I am today. It's just not about the years I have spent in front of the camera but also the years that I have spent behind the camera - sum total of all of that hard work. If people today appreciate my work that they can say - I have carved a niche for myself then that's a very big achievement for me.

Q. Any prior workshops you guys had to attend before the real drill began?

A. Yes, absolutely, there were a lot of workshops but the process was more internal. I have had many queer friends in my entire life and I have been an integral part of their journey, knowing how hard or fun, easy or tough it can be, analysed that. What we worked really hard on was we don't have any stereotypical representation of a gay woman on-screen which has happened earlier. So, I didn't want that, I just wanted people to see this raw girl who is flawed, fearful, makes mistakes, is also selfish to an extent that she only trying to live the life that she deserves - a life without suffocation that she has to bear. I wanted any girl in India irrespective of their sexuality to connect because there's so much more to a person than just their sexual preference.

Q. Which other film in the recent past caught your attention?

A. I really enjoyed 83 since I'm a cricket fan. Have not watched Pushpa yet I know the film really good. But have been busy with work like filming, promoting and stuff.

Q. You have worked with Akshay, Rajkummar, Ayushmann and many others - Who has been the best co-star so far?

A. Oh god! I have made such good friends with all. Ayushmann is somebody who will always be special to me as I have done most number of films with him. Raj is my friend beyond our professional relationship. The bond that I and Raj shared in Badhaai Do automatically - we are real-life Pammi and Shardul - like the equation, we have a brotherhood, sisterhood - something so special i found in him.

Akshay sir has been the biggest supporter, right from the start of my career. I can't pick with Dev, Ananya, Konkona - these are all phenomenal people to work with.

Q. Your fans wanna know what's keeping you busy this year, tell us about it.

A. It's an exciting year with Bheed with Rajkummar, Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, there is Govinda Mera Naam by Shashank Khaitan starring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh, then Sudhir Mishra's Awfah with Nawaddin Siddiqui sir produced by Anubhav Sinha and a few more exciting projects on the way but I can't really talk about it right now.