Mumai: Akshay Oberoi opened up about his career, his approach to choosing roles, and the realities of sustaining himself in the competitive film industry. Known for his versatility and commitment to his craft, Akshay candidly discussed the challenges and rewards of his journey so far in an exclusive interview with Zee News English.

On Being a “Hungry” Actor

Akshay described himself as someone deeply passionate about acting, saying,"I am a very hungry actor. I love acting and working, and that’s all I focus on. Films choose you; you don’t choose films. I know my weaknesses — I’m not great at networking or marketing. All I focus on is becoming a better actor.”

He credited projects like Fighter for opening new doors in his career, leading to opportunities in films like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Toxic.

Grateful for Not Being Stereotyped

Despite ups and downs, Akshay is thankful for the variety in his roles, “I’ve never been stereotyped in my career. Even this year, what I’m doing in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumai is so different from what I’m doing in Toxic. That variety is a blessing.”

On Choosing Work and Paying Bills

Akshay was refreshingly honest about his position in the industry. While he does get to accept or reject projects, he admitted that his choices are often driven by practical considerations, “I’m not Shah Rukh Khan, who can say, ‘I won’t do this film, I’ll do that one.’ I’m not in that position. I choose from whatever comes my way. If it’s a big commercial film with a great supporting role, I might take that over a lead role in a smaller project. My decisions are based on the character, the job being offered, and also the need to run my house.”

He added, “I feed my child, pay for his school, and run my house for food. I don’t do any other job, nor do I have 100 brands chasing me. The only way I can pay my bills is by facing the camera and acting.”

Excited for Upcoming Projects

Akshay expressed excitement for his upcoming roles. In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari he stars alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor helmed by Shashank Khaitan, while Toxic features the Kannada superstar Yash. Both projects reflect his commitment to diversifying his filmography and taking on challenging roles.

Akshay Oberoi’s grounded perspective and dedication to his craft have earned him admiration over the years.