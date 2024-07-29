Exclusive: Ulajh Director Sudhanshu Saria Admits He Was Skeptical To Cast Janhvi Kapoor As The Leading Lady In The Film

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor is proving one at a time to be the better actress in the industry and the latest one is Ulajh helmed by director Sudhanshu Saria. The filmmaker got candid ahead of the release of the film with Zee News where he spoke about how he was not very confident about casting Janhvi as his leading lady in the film.

In the first, we quizzed Saria about Janhvi always being his first choice for Ulaj, to which he said," No actually when we began the process of casting, I couldn't imagine anyone playing Suhana Bhatia, imagining anyone was very strange, Janhvi was the one who chosen it herself, she made my job very easy, she came with a determined clarity and passion. The dedication and determination she came with was very impressive. She agreed to every condition and process method. And it became very very easy and I was like I found my Suhana.".

When further asked Sudhanshu about being skeptical about casting Janhvi to which he admitted yes and explained," Of course, I was extremely skeptical about casting Janhvi and me as well because I am a person who works somewhere from extreme insecurity. If I knew I would know how to make Ulaj I wouldn't have signed it in the very first place. Firstly let's begin with I am a very unusual director for Junglee to entrust in me as it's such a large budget. So I think they got the ball rolling by pushing the subject and hiring me. So yes I was extremely skeptical about Janvhi and as well as with me and that fear got us working ten times harder than it was expected from both of us.".

Sudhanshu mentioned how Janhvi surprised him at many levels, and he cannot wait for the audience to see her shine in this never-before-seen avatar," Janhvi and I are the perfect match because neither of us ever think, 'Oh yeh hojayega'. Because we both think ye toh impossible hai, log mazaak udhyange. Janhvi did surprise me at many levels and I would not like to talk about her acting as I want the audience to witness that on the big screen. The tenacity that she has, she doesn't get exhausted, so I kept pushing her. There is a little bit of a perfectionist in her. Some people get frustrated by that and she didn't and that's very interesting", he concluded.

Ulaj is slated to release on August 1, 2024, and it also casts Gulshan Devaiah in a significant role.