Exclusive: 'Ulajh Is Not A Typical Pakistani Bashing Film', Says Meiyang Chang

Mumbai: Meiyang Chang became an overnight star after his sensational debut on Indian Idol in 2007. The singer turned host, turned actor has been in the industry for around 17 years and is doing work in his space. Chang will be seen next in Ulajh starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Ahead of the film release, Chang got exclusively candid with Zee News where he spoke his heart out like never before. In an exclusive chat with Zee News, talking about his film Ulajh, he said it isn't a typical Pakistani bashing film.

“Ulajh is something that I have not done before. And it feels great to be back, especially with a theatrical release. As I love the experience of theatres and I personally like to watch the films in the theatres that intrigues me.”

Adding further Chang said,” When the first poster was released there were so many comments about that the film was going to be one of the Pakistani bashing films and I was so happy that people were so wrong. The film is more than it, we often see soldiers and spies on the ground for the country, but Ulajh shows the unexplored side and it's very important to show.

Talking about the work opportunities in the industry, Chang revealed,” I just want to keep doing better work, yes there has been a dry spell and the purple patch. Sometimes you get a lot of choices, that might not work. I always wanted to do more work in my acting career, and people kind of supported me a lot. In terms of work I am getting decent work, and in a situation where I can negotiate about the intensity and impact that my character can create.”

The actor added how he is getting work that he never imagined off,” Of course I am getting offers every day, I am getting decent work, but for sure I have a lot of potential and I look forward to doing something that I enjoy personally. Acting-wise offers kum hai, but it's been better for sure. I have got the roles which I thought I would never be offered and Asur is one of them,” concluded the actor.