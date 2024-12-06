Exclusive: Utkarsh Sharma Talks About His Journey, New Film Vanvaas, And Why Success and Failure Don’t Define Him

Mumbai: After his impactful performance as Sunny Deol’s son in the blockbuster Gadar 2, Utkarsh Sharma is gearing up for his next project, Vanvaas. The film, starring veteran actor Nana Patekar, promises a gripping narrative that has Utkarsh excited about exploring new dimensions as an actor. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Utkarsh opened up about his approach to acting, the lessons he’s learned from the industry, and why he chooses to remain unaffected by success or failure.

On Vanvaas and Its Vision

Utkarsh revealed that Vanvaas was in the works even before Gadar 2 became a massive hit. “We were certain that regardless of the result of Gadar 2, we would make this film. I really loved the script, and everyone on the sets resonated with the storyline,” he said.

When asked about his choice of roles, Utkarsh explained that while he received many offers for action films after Gadar 2, including a romantic action film he has already signed, his priority remains to find stories that connect with audiences. “I want to keep exploring different roles as an actor,” he added.

How Success Has Shaped Him

Reflecting on the unprecedented success of Gadar 2, Utkarsh shared that it gave him confidence to trust his instincts but didn’t change his grounded perspective. “I’ve done a lot of theatre and shows as an actor, and one thing I’ve learned is not to measure my work by success or failure. This industry is unpredictable—you never know what will resonate with the audience. If you start treating your craft like a salesperson, you’ll end up stressed and depressed.”

He further emphasized the importance of focusing on the storytelling process rather than box office numbers. “Success is important, but it’s not more important than the story. If your story is good, it will resonate with the audience.”

Balancing Ego and Craft

Utkarsh also shared his belief in prioritizing the audience’s perspective over personal aspirations as an actor. “As an actor, you shouldn’t look for scenes and dialogues just to shine. I said yes to Vanvaas not because my character is strong but because the story is. The public will connect with your character only if the story is engaging. Otherwise, it doesn’t matter how good your role is.”

The actor expressed his willingness to take on multi-starrer films, stating, “You have to do what the audience wants, not show off what you can do.”

Staying Grounded

Utkarsh’s mature approach to success and failure is rooted in his understanding of the industry’s volatile nature. “We’ve heard countless stories of actors who reached the pinnacle of success but faced tragic lives later. Films are a journey, and you should enjoy the process instead of worrying about the outcome,” he said.

As he prepares for Vanvaas and other projects, Utkarsh Sharma’s balanced outlook and dedication to storytelling promise to make him a versatile and enduring presence in Indian cinema.