New Delhi: Actress Sreejita De is currently painting the town red as she lives with her German fiance Michael Bhlom Pape. The 'Uttaran' fame actress is enjoying the festive fervor just like rest of the Indians as the season has officially begun.

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner & relaxation in Covid restrictions this year after a long gap, Mumbaikars are in high spirits to celebrate this festival. In an exclusive conversation with Zee news, Sreejita opened up about how excited her fiance from Germany is about Ganesh Chaturthi and other Indian festivals.

Sreejita has more than one reason to be excited this time around, "Michael comes from a different country, different race, I honestly thought he'd get a culture shock but it has been quite the opposite so far. In the last few years of living together, we were able to celebrate some festivals together. Watching him absorb everything around him with open arms fills my heart with so much joy I cannot explain."

Further, she added, "He doesn't just join me in merrymaking but he wants to know the story or the logic behind every tradition/ ritual. He has real questions. He's in awe most of the times. I know it can be pretty overwhelming considering where he comes from but he understands it probably more than any Indian, that it is about family coming together & spending some quality time together."

"He's not just seeing our culture through the lens but he's living it with me. He's pretty fascinated by the Nashik dhols, he played Holi with me this year & already can't wait for it to arrive next year. He attended a few durga pandals with me, which is the biggest festival in Kolkata & he was memerized & couldn't stop talking about it to his family back home. He tells me he's excited about Ganesh Chaturthi as he finds Ganesha idols very cute," she added.

She concluded the chat with, "I'm really excited about this phase as there is so much we learn from each other. While he understands the story behind every festival, I try to learn the essence of it & to enjoy it in the truest sense, we similarly Christmas & Easter with the same fervor with his family."