Exclusive: Vikrant Massey's All 'Excited' About Gaslight, Praises Sara Ali Khan's 'Sense Of Humour'

New Delhi: Talented actor Vikrant Massey has given some incredible performances making him stand out from the crowd. His varied choices of projects and characters on-screen have often earned him rave critical acclaim as well as audience love. He will next be seen in the upcoming thriller 'Gaslight' featuring Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. It is slated to take over OTT from March 31, 2023.

In an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, Vikrant talked about his experience, upcoming projects, married life and even shared his views on nepotism.

Ques- How excited are you about 'Gaslight' and other future projects?

Ans- I am very excited and would like to believe that I have opted for good scripts and I really hope to entertain my fans and get a lot of love for my work. There are 6 movies coming up and I cannot put my excitement into words, really. Starting with 'Gaslight,' we are all overwhelmed with the response we are getting and it makes me very happy.

Ques- How was your experience of working with Sara Ali Khan?

Ans- I would really like to believe that people are excited to see me and Sara together. It was a lovely experience honestly, she is very much fun to be around. She is a very rooted person and a great actor. She is bubbly, chirpy and so much more. She is very intelligent, hardworking, and such an amazing person. Being around her is really comfortable and amazing. I learned a lot from her and the amount of hours she put in every day is amazing, one learns from her really. She literally spent time with the wheelchair, as she is playing a differently-abled character. She reached an hour before her call time to rehearse, it's lovely to watch her really. And honestly, any good work that I have done in 'Gaslight' is also because of her, as she challenges you and makes you wanna do more. The best part about being with Sara on the set is that she makes you laugh a lot, her sense of humour is amazing. She is an incredible daughter, an amazing sister, and a great friend.

Ques- How was it sharing screen space with Chitrangda Singh?

Ans- She has a very intermediating persona, that grace is amazing, she is so senior. She has done some amazing work and has been around for 2 decades now but still, she just enters the set like it's her first day, she is a newcomer and this I have seen in many seniors that they never take this industry for granted and Chitra ma'am has that, she will ask questions, get nervous, as us about how was the shot and it was lovely working with her, it was refreshing, she is very inspiring honestly.

Ques- What are your thoughts on nepotism? Do you think the issue is blown out of proportion?

Ans- It's over-abused and people should really close this book and end the chapter because it is only happening here and it's not really a big deal. In the corporate world, if you see, the same thing happens. Hypothetically, even if I open up a production house and it goes well, obviously I will hand it over to my kids, it's a no-brainer. If it comes naturally to them to follow in my footsteps, why would I even consider anybody else. I would make sure to make it a stable platform and hand it over to them. The cinema industry is not the only one, in politics, journalism, corporates, and even in a normal business-class family; the business is taken forward by the kids. People should really let it be now and judge everybody on their work not who they are related to.

Ques- Why did you select 'Gaslight,' and what did you like in the script?

Ans- It's a very interesting story, first was the writing of course as I loved the story but, I was angry at myself as I couldn't solve the mystery when I read it. It was a quick read but I couldn't make out the twists and turns and it made me angry. I was so pissed at myself as I thought I am an intelligent guy but 'ye toh samajh hi nahi araha kya hua...' I was like I have to do this role, it's a character I have never played before. Thrillers I have done but nothing like this and Kapil is very different from all the roles I have ever played so I had to do it. Also, Pavan Kirpalani is one of the directors whom I wanted to work with, we tried but it couldn't happen and finally, when this came so I said yes instantly. And of course, Sara as she was already attached to the film and I thought to myself that it would be a great experience working with her so let's do this.

Ques- How is your married life treating you?

Ans- So far so good, everybody said that it was very private but, I never wanted to create any fuss, in middle-class families, this is how you get married without telling the world right, so that's exactly what we did.

Ques- Tell us one director, actor, actress you would like to work with in the future.

Ans- I would really love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, would love to be a lead in his movie but any role in any of his films is a win. As for actress, I think Alia Bhatt is one of the finest and I would love to work with her and the actor, undoubtedly Ajay Devgn sir, I have watched all his movies in theatres and I just love his work.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the film is scheduled to release on March 31, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar.