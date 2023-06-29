Exclusive: Vivaan Shah Calls Dad Naseeruddin Shah His 'Best Friend', Opens Up On Turning Narrator In Koi Baat Chale

Actor Vivaan Shah recently featured in 'Koi Baat Chale,' a path-breaking series of dramatic readings featuring six stories penned by some of the greatest literary figures. Munshi Premchand‘s famous stories - 'Gulli Danda' and 'Idgah' are narrated by Vivaan and Vinay Pathak, respectively. Directed by veteran actress and director Seema Pahwa, this series aired on ZEE 5 from June 9, 2023. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Vivaan Shah talked about tips he gets from his father and thespian Naseeruddin Shah and also if he plans to turn into direction in future.

Q. Coming from a background with legit actors, how easy or difficult is it for you to perform in a visual art form?

Ans) It is a different discipline and a technique that needs to be learned anew. The difference between acting on the stage and acting on film is akin almost to singing in a different key. It’s also like the difference between a live concert and a CD.

Q. Do you plan to venture into a direction someday?

Ans) I directed a play called ‘A Comedy of Horrors in 2015, and intend to do some more.

Q. Does Dad Naseeruddin Shah or Mom Ratna Pathak Shah give any special tips before starting a project?

Ans) He is a very compassionate, kind, empathetic, humane, sensitive, and extraordinarily conscious person. As well as a person that has a very strong value system. From him, I have learned ethics. How to be a good actor, and also how to be a good human being. He is my best friend and the most stimulating company a person can ask for. We are kindred spirits, and share many of the same interests and tastes, especially with regard to art. We are constantly sharing ideas with each other, reading poems and short stories to each other, and introducing each other to films the other might not be familiar with. He also has a great sense of humour and is a keen listener and observer.

Q. Tell us how was it narrating such a great writer's work in Koi Baat Chale?

Ans) It was an absolute dream come true! This is the second time I was inhabiting the work of Munshi Premchand (one of my favourite writers of all time; I’ve even written a literary essay on social media about how much his work means to me). The first time was in my father’s production of Katha Collage in which I performed Premchand’s famous short story: Bade Bhai Saahab. Gulli Danda in a way is a spiritual sibling of that short story. They evoke childhood in the same delicate way, both stories have a great love for Mother Earth and one’s fellow people.

Q. Any upcoming projects?

Ans) A show with Vishal Bhardwaj Sir called ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of the Solang Valley, a film with Avinash Das Sir called ‘U-Shape ki Gully’, a film which I had made in Bihar called ‘Coat’, a thriller web series, and a show for Voot about doctors.