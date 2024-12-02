Exclusive: 'Winning The National Award For Kutch Express Was Incredible', Says 'Jhamkudi' Actress Manasi Parekh

Actress-singer and producer Manasi Parekh who won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2024 for her portrayal of Monghi in the film Kutch Express has some interesting projects coming up. Having worked in Hindi and Gujarati cinema, the actress kickstarted her career back in 2004 with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. She told Zee News Digital about the horror comedy Jhamkudi and how Gujarati cinema has evolved over the years:

Q. How does it feel to win the National Award for your performance in 'Kutch Express'

A. Winning the National Award has been an incredible experience, and it truly feels like a new chapter for me as an artist. This recognition brings both a greater sense of responsibility and a renewed enthusiasm for what I can achieve and contribute to cinema. It’s deeply rewarding to be acknowledged on such a significant level, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. My husband, who produced this film, is thrilled as well, making this Best Actress Award even more meaningful for us both.

Q. Tell us about your part in Jhamkudi

A. Jhamkudi is a horror-comedy film set in a village in Gujarat. I play a girl who returns from London to her ancestral village in Gujarat, only to discover that her life takes an unexpected turn as she realizes the family home is haunted. The village’s girls mysteriously get kidnapped by that spirit, known as Jhamkudi. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a mission to find out who – or what – is behind these kidnappings.

Q. How has Gujarati cinema evolved over these years?

A. Gujarati cinema is evolving rapidly, with an increasing number of audiences eager to watch Gujarati films, an encouraging sign for the industry. Talents like Pratik Gandhi, Abhishek Jain, the Hellaro team, and many other actors and actresses have made significant contributions to the growth of Gujarati cinema. Now, with a National Award, I am hopeful for broader national recognition.

Q. What are your future projects?

A. I have nearly three Gujarati films lined up, along with a Hindi web series titled Blind. Additionally, my Hindi film Jab Khuli Kitab is set to premiere at the end of this month in Goa. So, I definitely have a full plate right now.