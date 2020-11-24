Explained: Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar over Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

New Delhi: Last week, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar requested Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions' colleague Apoorva Mehta to change the title of their upcoming Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' as it is similar to one of his work-in-progress projects. He accused the duo of tweaking the title after he refused to give it to them

As per Madhur Bhandarkar, he had announced a film with a similar title - 'Bollywood Wives' - in 2016 and the project is under development.

"Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is morally & ethically wrong to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title," the 'Fashion' director tweeted.

Now, Madhur Bhandarkar has shared a letter from The Film and Television Producers Guild, which claims that the film body had declined Karan Johar's request to use the title 'Bollywood Wives'.

Live TV

The letter was written by The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) to the Producers Guild. He shared, "When ‘IMPPA’ asked ‘Film Guild of India’ whether @DharmaMovies was given the Title #BollywoodWives where Dharma is a Member. The GUILD replied that they had outrightly rejected the same. That shows Dharma has blatantly tweaked and misused our Title #BollywoodWives. Check."

Take a look at what Madhur Bhandarkar posted:

When ‘IMPPA’ asked ‘Film Guild of India’ whether @DharmaMovies was given the Title #BollywoodWives where Dharma is a Member. The GUILD replied that they had outrightly rejected the same. That shows Dharma have blatantly tweeked and misused our Title #BollywoodWives. Check https://t.co/Wo9UJA3fCD pic.twitter.com/ZibM7XYp60 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 23, 2020

Karan Johar's 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' chronicles the lives of popular star wives Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. It is backed by KJo's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

The show streams on Netflix from November 27.