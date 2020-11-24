हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhur Bhandarkar

Explained: Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar over Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Madhur Bhandarkar has accused Karan Johar of twisting the title of his upcoming film for an upcoming reality series the latter has produced.

Explained: Madhur Bhandarkar&#039;s title war with Karan Johar over Netflix&#039;s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

New Delhi: Last week, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar requested Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions' colleague Apoorva Mehta to change the title of their upcoming Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' as it is similar to one of his work-in-progress projects. He accused the duo of tweaking the title after he refused to give it to them

As per Madhur Bhandarkar, he had announced a film with a similar title - 'Bollywood Wives' - in 2016 and the project is under development. 

"Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is morally & ethically wrong to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title," the 'Fashion' director tweeted.

Now, Madhur Bhandarkar has shared a letter from The Film and Television Producers Guild, which claims that the film body had declined Karan Johar's request to use the title 'Bollywood Wives'.

The letter was written by The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) to the Producers Guild. He shared, "When ‘IMPPA’ asked ‘Film Guild of India’ whether @DharmaMovies was given the Title #BollywoodWives where Dharma is a Member. The GUILD replied that they had outrightly rejected the same. That shows Dharma has blatantly tweaked and misused our Title #BollywoodWives. Check."

Take a look at what Madhur Bhandarkar posted:

Karan Johar's 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' chronicles the lives of popular star wives Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. It is backed by KJo's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

The show streams on Netflix from November 27.

Tags:
Madhur BhandarkarKaran JoharFabulous Lives Of Bollywood WivesDharma Productions
Cus it's my body, my cleavage: Sona Mohapatra shuts down troll as she opens up on victim-blaming

