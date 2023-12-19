New Delhi: In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar reigns supreme as a multifaceted performer. A singer, rapper, comedian, and an all-encompassing entertainer, he not only navigates the game with finesse but also steals hearts effortlessly. His presence resonates beyond the confines of the BB house, captivating audiences nationwide.

Munawar's album "Madari" showcases his diverse talent through tracks like "Malal," "Kajal," "Noor," "Madari," and "Tu Lage Mujhe." Each song, written by Munawar, goes beyond music to become an emotional anthem, resonating with human experiences. These songs beautifully complement his multifaceted persona within the house. Let's have a look

Malal

Malal, penned by Munawar, transcends the ordinary, weaving a tapestry of romance with lyrics that resonate as a gentle breeze on a summer's day. Its soothing melody becomes a sanctuary for hearts seeking solace in love's tender whispers.

Kajal

"Kajal" by Munawar is a sweet melody that is all about being in love. Its lyrics are beautiful, and the music is calming, creating a soothing feeling one can never search back in their playlist.

Noor

"Noor" is an enchanting and heartfelt romantic song that delves into the depths of one-sided love. With his soulful vocals and poignant lyrics, Munawar captures the essence of unrequited affection, evoking a mix of emotions in the listener. "Noor" not only showcases Munawar's exceptional vocal range but also highlights his ability to convey emotions through his music.

Madari

"Madari" is the ultimate party anthem! Munawar crafted this track to bring energy and excitement. Its lively beats compel everyone to hit the dance floor and revel in its vibrant rhythm.

Tu Lage Mujhe

"Tinged with Munawar's lyrical finesse, 'Tu Lage Mujhe' emerges as a romantic sonnet, embracing love's core in every verse and chord. It weaves a tapestry of passion, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its heartfelt serenade."