Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother: Dharmendra on Dilip Kumar

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the demise of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who passed away early in the day at the age of 98.

Dharmendra wrote in an Instagram post: "Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho, Hamare Dalip Sahab ko (May he rest in heaven)."

Earlier in the day, the 85-year-old actor visited Dilip Kumar's residence to pay his last respect to the deceased and offer condolences to his family.

Dharmendra was seen folding his hands in a namaste to the paparazzi clicking his pictures as he left.

Dharmendra has shared the screen with Dilip Kumar in the Bengali film "Paari" and its Hindi remake "Anokha Milan".

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's wife, veteran actress Hema Malini took to social media to remember Dilip Kumar.

"Veteran actor, exemplary role model for all heroes,my respected co star in Kranti, Dilip Kumar ji, is no more. I recall a couple of visits to his house & the pleasant meetings I had with him & Saira ji. My heart goes out to Saira ji, his life partner of many years, for this loss," Hema Malini had tweeted.