Fact Check: Is THIS Deepika Padukone With Her Newborn Baby Girl In the Crazy Viral Pics?

Fact Check: Deepika and Ranveer have not revealed the baby's face yet. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 07:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Fact Check: Is THIS Deepika Padukone With Her Newborn Baby Girl In the Crazy Viral Pics? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On September 8, Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl. The duo also shared the good news on social media announcing the arrival of their new family member. Many celebs congratulated the couple and wished them online. Now, adding to the buzz, soon a viral picture caught everyone's attention. 

Many fake, AI-generated photos of Deepika holding her baby from the hospital bed started circulating online, sending fans into a tizzy. One look into the pictures and you know they are not real. Take a look here: 

However, some fans believed it to be real and even shared it online. The couple has not revealed the baby's face yet. 

Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Athiya Shetty, and Malaika Arora among several others wished them on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer even visited Shri Siddhivinayak Temple before the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festival on September 7. 

A few days ago, Deepika's stunning maternity photoshoot was shared on social media, and it received lots of love and appreciation from all quarters. 

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. It was an intimate wedding with just family and close friends in attendance. Later, a gala reception was hosted in Mumbai for their showbiz friends.

 

