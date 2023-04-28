Fact Check: It's Not Suhana Khan But This Famous South Actress In Viral White Bikini Pic

New Delhi: The Internet woke up to a sensational viral bikini picture doing the rounds, claiming to be that of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana. Many got confused as an unverified Twitter handle that goes by the name of Suhana Khan posted the photo. However, upon fact-checking, turns out the picture is not of Suhana but of an actress named Shanvi Srivastava, who has featured in Kannada movies like 'Masterpiece', 'Mufti' among others.

Shanvi Srivastava had posted this same photo on her Instagram, two days back. She wrote in the caption: It’s time for a holiyayyyyyy….. Get ready to get your timeline spammed bichusssssss!!!

P.S. - Please don’t expect pictures #shanvisrivastava #shanvisri #shanvi #holiday #travel #love #findinglove #tuesdaymotivation #life

Looks like someone tried to morph and use Shanvi's photo to pass it as Suhana's on social media. Check Viral photo:

Coming to SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan has already taken her baby steps into the showbiz world. Besides her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar's film this year, the stunner was announced as one of the brand ambassadors of the beauty brand Maybelline at a gala event in Mumbai a few days back. Suhana is a popular star kid with a 3.7 million follower reach on Instagram alone. And this is even before her official debut on-screen, imagine the craze around her.

SUHANA KHAN'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Suhana in her first-ever speech made on stage as a Maybelline brand ambassador said, "Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you."