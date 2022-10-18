NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH NEWS: Actor Ranveer Singh boasts of having a massive car collection including high-end luxe mean machines like Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Rapide S among others.

FACT CHECK: Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin license NOT expired, fake claims circulating online!

New Delhi: A day back, a Twitter user accused actor Ranveer Singh of driving his Rs 3.9 crore Aston Martin with an expired license plate. Ranveer Singh took his hot wheels for a ride recently when he landed at the airport. Paps spotted the actor getting behind the wheels of his fancy blue Aston Martin, which was parked there ahead of his arrival. 

A user claimed he was driving his vehicle that didn’t have a valid policy. And soon it was all over social media with fans commenting on his timeline. Ranveer's blue Aston Martin Rapide S is reportedly worth over Rs 3.9 crore and has been modified by the actor, who has a massive collection of mean machines.

However, upon fact check, it has been confirmed that Ranveer’s car actually has a valid insurance policy! Here’s the screenshot of the same that we have procured as proof. 

Fake news about celebrities often hogs attention these days but it's important to run a fact check before sharing the information. 

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt. It is being helmed by Karan Johar and it also features Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. 

Ranveer has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. It is slated to release on December 23, 2022. 

