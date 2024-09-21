New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the upcoming film Singham Again, speculation surrounding a possible cameo by Salman Khan has ignited excitement among fans. However, industry insiders have confirmed that Khan will not be part of Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated installment in the franchise.

Recently, various social media platforms and clickbait outlets circulated rumors suggesting that Khan's iconic character, Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series, would make an appearance in Singham Again. However, an industry insider has firmly dismissed these claims, labeling them as "untrue and baseless rumors."

According to the source, “All the stories surrounding Chulbul Pandey being a part of Singham are fake and baseless rumors. No such announcement has been made by any production house regarding the same, nor has megastar Salman Khan shot for any such cameo.”

The source further added that there has been no official announcement from the makers of the production house producing the film. This statement aims to quell the frenzy surrounding the casting news, emphasizing that any claims about Chulbul Pandey’s involvement in the screenplay are unfounded. The fake news has gone viral, as fans have long wanted to see Salman Khan in this cinematic universe since Rohit Shetty revealed his desire to include him. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait some more time to see this union happen.

Singham Again already boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, promising to be another blockbuster hit.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Sikandar.