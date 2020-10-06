'Fake accounts' were seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, probe on: Maharashtra Minister

New Delhi: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that 'fake social media accounts' set up after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death are under cyber cell radar and a probe into the case has been launched. He said that the fake accounts were seeking justice for Sushant and the people of Maharashtra will not forgive them.

Deshmukh's statement comes hours Mumbai Police sources said that there may be around 80,000-1,00,000 such 'fake accounts' created on various social media platforms after Sushant's death on June 14.

"Several social media account holders are trolling Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on different platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and are using abusive language against him and the force," Deputy Commissioner of Police, cyber cell, Rashmi Karandikar said.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister also praised the Mumbai Police for its investigation into Sushant's death and said that they are now waiting for the CBI report.

"There was no foul play in Sushant's death. Seven senior doctors at AIIMS and five doctors from Cooper Hospital too also submitted their report. We are now waiting for CBI's final report," Deshmukh said.

He also attacked the BJP saying, "US Michigan University has given a report that in Sushant's case, the BJP created a conspiracy along with a few channels. The state government feels that the work has been done to defame Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state and the Maharashtra Police. The Mumbai Police has done its job well, this is also in the order of the Supreme Court."

"A puppet from another state also tried to malign the image of the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police. Will Devendra Fadnavis campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey?" Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked.

(With agency inputs)