Famous Bollywood fashion designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as transwoman, names herself Saisha

New Delhi: Famous Bollywood fashion designer Swapnil Shinde has come out as a transwoman. The designer took to Instagram to make the announcement public. She is now known as Saisha Shinde.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her pictures and put out a post declaring her identity to the world. Saisha wrote in her note, “Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment.”

“All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn't mine, yet one that I had to stage every day because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed,” she added.

"It was only six years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a transwoman,” Saisha’s note concluded.

In another Instagram post, the celebrity designer shared a picture of herself and wrote, “Here we go 2021. #saishashinde.”

Saisha is a known Bollywood designer who has designed outfits for Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar among others.