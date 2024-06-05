Famous Character Actor And Voice-Over Artist Terrence Beasor Dies At 89

Los Angeles: Veteran character and voice-over actor Terrence Beasor has passed away. He was 89. A rep said Beasor died on May 28 at his home in Santa Monica with his wife of 55-plus years, actress Muriel Minot, by his side, Deadline reported.

Beasor appeared on dozens of TV shows during his 40-year career, including The Incredible Hulk, The Greatest American Hero, The A-Team, Hardcastle and McCormick, Hill Street Blues, Cheers, L.A. Law, Dynasty, Hunter, Knot's Landing, Simon & Simon, Police Squad!, Chicago Hope, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Scandal, Angie Tribeca, The Grinder, Hot In Cleveland, Scrubs, Gilmore Girls, The District, Suddenly Susan, Days of Our Lives and Murder, She Wrote.

He also did voice work on several Star Trek series and video games and offscreen announcing on movies and TV shows including Jaws: The Revenge, Winchell, Coupe de Ville, Remington Steele and Runaway.