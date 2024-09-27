Famous Japanese Singer-Songwriter Sayuri Dies At 28

New Delhi: Japanese singer-songwriter Sayuri has passed away at the age of 28. The news was shared by her husband, Amaarashi, on her official 'X' account, stating, "We would like to respectfully inform everyone who has always supported Sayuri. Sayuri passed away on September 20."

Sayuri, renowned for her contributions to popular anime series such as 'My Hero Academia' and 'Erased', began her music career in 2010 as an independent artist. She gained widespread recognition in 2015 with her debut single, "Mikazuki," which quickly propelled her into the spotlight within the anime community.

Despite her success, Sayuri maintained a low profile and never disclosed her real name. In July, she took to social media to reveal her struggle with functional dysphonia, announcing a break from her career for health reasons.

少し前から発声時に違和感があり、思うように声を出すことが出来なくなっていました。

病院にかかったところ機能性発声障害と診断されました。

声が震えたり裏返ったり掠れたり筋肉が意思と反した動きをしてしまい、歌うことが難しい状況が続いています。… — 酸欠少女 さユり (@taltalasuka) July 25, 2024

In the wake of her passing, her family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The announcement emphasized, "In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral was held only for relatives and close friends." They also urged the media to respect the family's grief and refrain from interviewing those affected.

Additionally, the family has requested that fans refrain from sending messages or condolences. "While we appreciate the love and support, we respectfully decline to send any messages at this time," the note read.

Amaarashi also took to Instagram to express his gratitude for their time together, writing, "I was so happy to be your husband, even though you proposed to me out of nowhere and then one year later I became the chief mourner. Only Sayuri and I can live this kind of life. Thank you for choosing me and believing in me. I will always be your ally. I love you."

それと少し

柄にもないことを言わせて下さい



いきなりプロポーズしてきたと思ったら一年で喪主になるなんて

とんでもなく世話の焼けるあなたの夫になれて、幸せでした



こんな人生僕とさユりさんにしか歩めないですね



僕を選んで信じてくれてありがとう

ずっと大切で、ずっとミカタです

愛しています — アマアラシ (@regoris_ame) September 27, 2024

Although the cause of her death remains undisclosed, Sayuri's impact on the music and anime industry will not be forgotten, as fans continue to mourn the loss of this talented artist.