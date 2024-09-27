Advertisement
SAYURI

Famous Japanese Singer-Songwriter Sayuri Dies At 28

Japanese singer-songwriter Sayuri has tragically passed away at 28.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Famous Japanese Singer-Songwriter Sayuri Dies At 28 (Image: x)

New Delhi: Japanese singer-songwriter Sayuri has passed away at the age of 28. The news was shared by her husband, Amaarashi, on her official 'X' account, stating, "We would like to respectfully inform everyone who has always supported Sayuri. Sayuri passed away on September 20." 

Sayuri, renowned for her contributions to popular anime series such as 'My Hero Academia' and 'Erased', began her music career in 2010 as an independent artist. She gained widespread recognition in 2015 with her debut single, "Mikazuki," which quickly propelled her into the spotlight within the anime community. 

Despite her success, Sayuri maintained a low profile and never disclosed her real name. In July, she took to social media to reveal her struggle with functional dysphonia, announcing a break from her career for health reasons.

In the wake of her passing, her family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The announcement emphasized, "In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral was held only for relatives and close friends." They also urged the media to respect the family's grief and refrain from interviewing those affected.

Additionally, the family has requested that fans refrain from sending messages or condolences. "While we appreciate the love and support, we respectfully decline to send any messages at this time," the note read.

Amaarashi also took to Instagram to express his gratitude for their time together, writing, "I was so happy to be your husband, even though you proposed to me out of nowhere and then one year later I became the chief mourner. Only Sayuri and I can live this kind of life. Thank you for choosing me and believing in me. I will always be your ally. I love you."

Although the cause of her death remains undisclosed, Sayuri's impact on the music and anime industry will not be forgotten, as fans continue to mourn the loss of this talented artist.

