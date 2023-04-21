Fans Are Impressed With Shalin Bhanot's Sweet Gesture In Viral Video, Call Him 'Pure Heart'

New Delhi: Numerous well-known individuals were spotted in the city last night for a series release party at Virat Kohli's restaurant. Shalin Bhanot, who plays the lead role in 'Bekaaboo' was spotted with many other Bigg Boss contestants.

Shalin Bhanot's compassionate act towards a needy man after the party is becoming viral online. Shalin had been approached by a hungry man in a wheelchair who remarked, "Khana khana hai bhai.. halat bohot kharab hai" (I want to eat some dinner.. I'm extremely hungry), gripping the actor's hand. Shalin then was spotted reaching for his wallet.

The actor exited his car and gave the cash to the wheelchair-bound vulnerable man and then hugged him. This kind gesture of Shalin is so heartfelt to watch. Later,ctor Arjun Bijlani too game the guy some money.

This is not the first time that Shalin has done something like this. Earlier he was seen helping the women in Mumbai’s red light area Kamathipura, beginning his charity page 'LetsShareBySB' where the clothes he wore in the 'Bigg Boss' house were re-made for orphaned kids.

Shalin is one of the top actors in the TV industry today. He won millions of hearts with his appearance in BB 16 and is now headlining Ektaa Kapoor's 'Bekaboo.'