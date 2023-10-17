Fans Are In Love As Alia Bhatt Repeats Her Wedding Saree, Stuns In Ivory At National Film Awards

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry won a National Award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' She received a huge applause from the audience along with her husband who sat as her biggest cheerleader in the stands. The main thing fans are falling in love with is her outfit, she repeated her wedding saree for the special day and it has taken over the internet.

Alia Bhatt made a fashion statement at the National Film Awards by repeating her ivory wedding saree as she attended the ceremony with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The Bollywood star arrived at the venue in her Sabyasachi hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work, which she wore for her white-themed wedding with Ranbir last year in April. She completed the look with a neat bun and pearl choker with matching earrings.

Fans flooded the comment section of pap accounts with heart-eye and love emojis. Many lauded the actress for normalizing the repetition of clothes.

Alia won the best actress National Film Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhavan here and President Droupadi Murmu will confer the recipients with the awards.

Alia is sharing the Best Actress award with Kriti Sanon, who received the award for her performance in 'Mimi.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra' which she is also producing. 'Jigra' is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.