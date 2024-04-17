Fans Are Obsessed With Kriti Sanon's 'Banarasi Look' As She Turns Showstopper With Ranveer Singh In Kashi, Check Out Reactions
With her two movies, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Crew," giving consecutive hits, Kriti Sanon has become an unstoppable force to reckon with in 2024.
Recently, Kriti Sanon walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra in Varanasi along with Ranveer Singh. She looked elegant yet charming in the maroon bridal lehenga, which was designed with Banarasi Silk ensembles.
Showing their excitement one fan said "QUEEN #KritiSanon"
QUEEN #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/W2DzeuYmPx — kariti_arab (@aaryan_koki) April 14, 2024
Another fan showed the love saying "Full Flat here When my 1st teenage life crush is ramp like this front of me Subah ki bhuk pyaas vasul #KritiSanon
An admirer quipped : "She's so beautiful! @kritisanon #KritiSanon"
"She’s ruling Social Media @kritisanon #KritiSanon" says a fan with sheer excitement.
She’s ruling Social Media @kritisanon #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/wkNYTmnUtr — KritiSam (@kritisam7) April 15, 2024
Another fan said "One of my most awaited onscreen pairs #KritiSanon #RanveerSingh"
one of my most awaited onscreen pairs #KritiSanon #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/QiGgghh4ft — (@evelynstheo) April 15, 2024
With so much anticipation going on after the Kriti walked the ramp in Kashi with Ranveer Singh, fans demand them to watch them together on screen and it's just the wait of time now to witness them coming together in theatres.
