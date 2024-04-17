Advertisement
KRITI SANON

Fans Are Obsessed With Kriti Sanon's 'Banarasi Look' As She Turns Showstopper With Ranveer Singh In Kashi, Check Out Reactions

With her two movies, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Crew," giving consecutive hits, Kriti Sanon has become an unstoppable force to reckon with in 2024.

Written By Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Fans Are Obsessed With Kriti Sanon's 'Banarasi Look' As She Turns Showstopper With Ranveer Singh In Kashi, Check Out Reactions Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian actress Kriti Sanon is the most compelling factor in Bollywood now, with her record-breaking box office milestones. With her two movies, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Crew," giving consecutive hits, she has become an unstoppable force to reckon with in 2024.

Recently, Kriti Sanon walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra in Varanasi along with Ranveer Singh. She looked elegant yet charming in the maroon bridal lehenga, which was designed with Banarasi Silk ensembles.

Showing their excitement one fan said "QUEEN #KritiSanon"

Another fan showed the love saying "Full Flat here When my 1st teenage life crush is ramp like this front of me Subah ki bhuk pyaas vasul #KritiSanon

An admirer quipped : "She's so beautiful! @kritisanon #KritiSanon"

"She’s ruling Social Media @kritisanon #KritiSanon" says a fan with sheer excitement. 

Another fan said "One of my most awaited onscreen pairs #KritiSanon #RanveerSingh" 

With so much anticipation going on after the Kriti walked the ramp in Kashi with Ranveer Singh, fans demand them to watch them together on screen and it's just the wait of time now to witness them coming together in theatres. 

