Fans are shocked with Akshay Kumar’s doppelgänger in ‘House of Dragons,’ check out funny memes!

People on twitter have noticed a startling resemblance between Paddy Considine's King Viserys Targaryen character in the series 'House of Dragons' and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's looks.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The House of Dragons, a prequel to the mega-popular series "Game of Thrones," which recently premiered on Hbo Max, has generated a lot of hype on social media and has also got the fans talking about its first episode.

But even more intriguing than that, viewers in India discovered something else in the programme that set Twitter ablaze. People have noticed a startling resemblance between Paddy Considine's King Viserys Targaryen  character and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's looks.

The twitterati which had a field day with this shared many funny and interesting tweets on it. Some of those tweets are like these:

On the work front for the superstar Akshay Kumar, he was last seen in the movie 'Raksha Bandhan', where he co-starred alongside Bhumi Pedenkar. Now the actor is back with another release with the movie titled 'Cuttputlli' which will see him don the role of a cop chasing a serial killer. The film, which also stars actress Rakul Preet Singh, is scheduled for release on Disney plus Hotstar on the 2nd of September.

