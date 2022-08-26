New Delhi: The House of Dragons, a prequel to the mega-popular series "Game of Thrones," which recently premiered on Hbo Max, has generated a lot of hype on social media and has also got the fans talking about its first episode.

But even more intriguing than that, viewers in India discovered something else in the programme that set Twitter ablaze. People have noticed a startling resemblance between Paddy Considine's King Viserys Targaryen character and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's looks.

The twitterati which had a field day with this shared many funny and interesting tweets on it. Some of those tweets are like these:

Akshay kumar is great in House of the dragon , finally stepping out of his comfort zone and doing some real acting .#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/2nTabH5t7J — Rohan (@___ArtVandelay) August 26, 2022

Didn't knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series pic.twitter.com/HVAPvFYAb5 — HUNTSMAN (@hp_mode2) August 21, 2022

Akshay kumar came a long way after playing the role of viserays targaryen in house of dragon pic.twitter.com/P0RexOsHLe — (@Pushkarkr01) August 23, 2022

On the work front for the superstar Akshay Kumar, he was last seen in the movie 'Raksha Bandhan', where he co-starred alongside Bhumi Pedenkar. Now the actor is back with another release with the movie titled 'Cuttputlli' which will see him don the role of a cop chasing a serial killer. The film, which also stars actress Rakul Preet Singh, is scheduled for release on Disney plus Hotstar on the 2nd of September.