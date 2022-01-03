हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Fans call Katrina Kaif 'cutest bhabhi' as she reacts to Sunny Kaushal's new post!

Katrina Kaif latest compliment on her devar Sunny Kaushal's post has been garnering a lot to attention from the netizens. Fans call her cutest bhabhi. 

Fans call Katrina Kaif &#039;cutest bhabhi&#039; as she reacts to Sunny Kaushal&#039;s new post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal on Monday shared a set of new pictures and the now his Bhabhi Katrina Kaif has reacted to it. 

Taking to his social media account, he wrote, “Pose like a king, dress like a warrior..
Styled by : @amandeepkaur87
@shantanunikhil…”

 

In the pictures, Sunny looked dashing in an indo-western outfit and he completed his look with a stole. While fans were going gaga over his great dressing sense, it was Katrina’s reaction which caught everyone’s attention. 

She wrote, “Vibe hai vibe hai.”

ba

Her comment received the maximum likes by their fans. Her fans complimented her for the comment and called her the cutest Bhabhi ever.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched on December 9 in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple also went to the Maldives to enjoy a short getaway as a honeymoon after getting married.

 

They recently shifted to their new house and are now neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

On the work front, Vicky has kick-started preparation of Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars ‘Dangal’ girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ directed by Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from that, the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina Kaifcutest Bhabhidevar Sunny Kaushalnew postVicky Kaushalnewlywed coupleBollywood power couple
Next
Story

Prem Chopra and wife test positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Must Watch

PT13M23S

Champion's anger erupted on Punjab government