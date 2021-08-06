हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saif Ali Khan

Fans call Taimur replica of Saif Ali Khan after Saba Pataudi shares actor's childhood pic!

The latest post by Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan grabbed a lot of attention from the fans because little Saif looks very similar to Taimur.

Fans call Taimur replica of Saif Ali Khan after Saba Pataudi shares actor&#039;s childhood pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The latest post by Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan grabbed a lot of attention from the fans because little Saif looks very similar to Taimur.

The throwback picture from their family album featured Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali, Khan Pataudi, Saif, Saba and Soha Ali Khan. Posting the picture Saba wrote – “Family portraits! The Khan clan … Still.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Even though it was a beautiful family photo all the attention was grabbed by Saif, who looked very similar to his son Taimur. Their fans showered the post with comments. Where they wrote, “Saif Ali Khan looks like Tim”, Saif Bhai looks like Taimur” and many more.

Saba keeps dropping interesting family photos from time to time, with fun captions. Other than constant updates of little Taimur and Inaaya, these old pictures really make the day of their fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Even with his on and off career in the cinema, he has given some amazing performances from ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ to ‘Agent Vinod’ and ‘Sacred games’.

Fans are excited to see Saif make a comeback in his upcoming film Bhoot Police by Pavan Kirpalani. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes and is directed by Pawan Kripalani. The movie is produced by Tips Industries.
 

