New Delhi: Ram Charan’s stardom has reached unprecedented heights, as fans in Andhra Pradesh unveiled a colossal 256-foot cutout of the actor, believed to be the tallest ever dedicated to a film star in India. The grand tribute, revealed ahead of his highly anticipated film Game Changer, showcases the massive fan following the actor has garnered over the years.

The unveiling event, which drew fans from across the region, turned into a festival-like celebration filled with music, cheers, and excitement. Social media quickly flooded with images and videos of the towering cutout, sparking widespread admiration for the effort and creativity behind it. "#RamCharan fan's are wild Jai Jai Charan" one fan shared on Twitter, capturing the sentiments echoed across the online fan community.

Ram Charan, whose on-screen presence has captured the hearts of millions, is poised to further elevate his popularity with Game Changer. The film marks his first collaboration with renowned filmmaker Shankar, adding to the growing anticipation for its release. In Game Changer, Ram Charan plays a dual role alongside a star-studded cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Jayaram. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, promising a grand visual experience.

Set to release on January 10, 2025, Game Changer will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, catering to a wide pan-Indian audience, and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year.