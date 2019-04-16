Fans go berserk watching Sunny Leone's song in Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja'—Watch

New Delhi: The very sensational Sunny Leone has a solid fanbase who love watching her on-screen. Recently, she featured in an item song in south superstar Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' and the crowd in cinema halls couldn't keep calm watching her dance.

Sunny, who is hugely popular on social media shared the viral video clip on Instagram. It shows how the fans went berserk and started dancing the moment Sunny's song played inside the theatres.

Watch it here:

'Madhura Raja' has been directed by Vysakh and written by Udaykrishna. It features south legendary actor Mammootty, Jai and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The music is composed by Gopi Sundar.

The film hit the screens on April 12, 2019.

Sunny made her smashing debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.