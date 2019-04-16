close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Fans go berserk watching Sunny Leone's song in Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja'—Watch

The film hit the screens on April 12, 2019.

Fans go berserk watching Sunny Leone&#039;s song in Mammootty&#039;s &#039;Madhura Raja&#039;—Watch

New Delhi: The very sensational Sunny Leone has a solid fanbase who love watching her on-screen. Recently, she featured in an item song in south superstar Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' and the crowd in cinema halls couldn't keep calm watching her dance.

Sunny, who is hugely popular on social media shared the viral video clip on Instagram. It shows how the fans went berserk and started dancing the moment Sunny's song played inside the theatres.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loved the fan response for my song in #Madhuraja 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

'Madhura Raja' has been directed by Vysakh and written by Udaykrishna. It features south legendary actor Mammootty, Jai and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The music is composed by Gopi Sundar.

The film hit the screens on April 12, 2019.

Sunny made her smashing debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012. She starred in several films after that such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.

 

Tags:
Sunny Leonemadhura rajaMammoottysunny leone videoViral video
Next
Story

Nick Jonas opens up on Priyanka Chopra's 'dostana' with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Top big news stories of tomorrow