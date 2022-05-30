हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
laal singh chaddha

Fans of Naga Chaitanya wanted more from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer

Naga Chaitanya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has excitedly shared the film's theatrical trailer but his fans appear to be dissatisfied with Chaitanya`s limited screen time in the trailer.

Fans of Naga Chaitanya wanted more from &#039;Laal Singh Chaddha&#039; trailer
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has excitedly shared the film's theatrical trailer but his fans appear to be dissatisfied with Chaitanya`s limited screen time in the trailer.

As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Naga Chaitanya's fans seem to have expected more of his presence in the trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was unleashed on Sunday.

Despite the fact that this is the 'Majili' actor's maiden Bollywood project, Chaitanya isn`t given much screen time in the trailer. We only see him in three or four shots. Chaitanya gets very little screen time in the trailer, which doesn't satisfy his fans.

On the other hand, some Tollywood fans believe Chaitanya's role in the Hindi remake of 'Forest Gump' is far more important than what is shown in the trailer, and thus advise his fans to hold off until the film is released.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be released on August 11 and it could be a watershed moment in Naga Chaitanya's career.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
laal singh chaddhaAamir khanNaga ChaitanyaKareena KapoorLaal Singh Chaddha trailerAamir Khan photos
Next
Story

Sidhu Moosewala murder case LIVE updates: Delhi police questions gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail

Must Watch

PT6M24S

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 7-8 suspects seen eating food at a Dhaba