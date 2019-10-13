Fans remember Kishore Kumar on his 32nd death anniversary

New Delhi: On October 13, 1987, India lost a legendary singer Kishore Kumar. He died on the birthday of his elder brother Ashok Kumar. Many years have passed but no singer could replace him in Bollywood. His songs still continue to rule the Indian households.

Kishore Kumar was not only a singer but he was also an equally promising actor. On his 32nd death anniversary, people from various walks of life took to social media to remember the golden voice of India.

My playlist is always incomplete without his songs. Ek ajnabeeee, Haseena se... Yun mulaqat hogayi https://t.co/UWSkyF6AKD

#KishoreKumar #Kishore_Kumar_Old_Songs — Saumya Srivastava (@saumya1406) October 13, 2019

Now Playing Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar - Yeh Vaada Raha @ashabhosle, #kishorekumar

— BBC Asian Music Bot (@BBCANMusicBot) October 13, 2019

पल पल दिल के पास, तुम रहते हो.....

Remembering the most versatile singers of India

#KishoreKumar pic.twitter.com/6J0mjnao3o — Madhulika (@madhulika0611) October 13, 2019

Remembering One of the all time greatest Playback singer on his 32nd death anniversary#KishoreKumar pic.twitter.com/fLiyXQkYFQ

आज किशोर दा की पुण्यतिथि है। 1987 में मप्र के खंडवा में उनकी मृत्यु हार्ट अटैक से हुई किशोर दा उन दिनों म्यूजिक डायरेक्टरों के संगीत से खुश नहीं थे और मुम्बई छोड़कर अपने भाई अशोक कुमार के घर आ गए थे।

An Versatile Actor, Comedian, Singer, Music Composer, Producer n most important an very 'joyous' in Real Life..Abas Kumar aka #KishoreKumar Da.. "Woh Sham Kuch Ajeeb Thi

Yeh Sham b Ajeeb hai"... Naman.. pic.twitter.com/Fy2svVNh2G — Indiangirl (@TrulyIndiangirl) October 13, 2019

— Mamtesh Rathore (@MamteshRathore2) October 13, 2019

Remembering the iconic #KishoreKumar on his death anniversary today. #SuperCinema pic.twitter.com/W8LAmIQpLM

— Super Cinema (@supercinemaent) October 13, 2019