हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Fans remember Sidharth Shukla on one month death anniversary

It has been a month since actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. Several of his fans took to social media on Saturday in memory of the beloved late actor.

Fans remember Sidharth Shukla on one month death anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

It has been a month since actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. Several of his fans took to social media on Saturday in memory of the beloved late actor.

A fan shared a screenshot of Sidharth's Instagram Story, which features Sidharth thanking him for a gift.

"This screenshot of your insta story I will cherish and keep forever...I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that my gift will be worn by you on your "last" birthday. and yes thank you for that. #SidharthShukla," he tweeted.

 

A "SidNaaz" fan, that is, a fan of Sidharth and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, took to her Twitter handle to express how much the couple's happiness and togetherness meant for her.

 

For the unversed, Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaSidharth Shukla deathSid Shukla one month death anniversarysidharth shukla heart attacksidnaaz
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez goes beach cleaning as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turns 4

Must Watch

PT39M40S

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi hits out at opposition