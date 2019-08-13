Fans remember Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary

close

Sridevi

Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi would have turned 56 on August 13, 2019. The devastating news of her death not only shook her family but left all her fans heartbroken.

New Delhi: Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi would have turned 56 on August 13, 2019. The devastating news of her death not only shook her family but left all her fans heartbroken. 

The iconic actress died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai's Ras Al Khaimah due to accidental drowning. Although Sridevi is long gone, she continues to live in the memories of all her fans and dear ones.

On her 56th birthday, netizens took to Twitter to remember the actress for her unparalleled contribution to the world of cinema. Check out the tweets:

Sri's husband Boney Kapoor revealed that he fulfilled his wife's wish by producing the Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink. He took to Twitter and wrote, ""I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream.It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this."

SrideviSridevi Birth anniversaryJanhvi KapoorBoney Kapoorsridevi lives forever
