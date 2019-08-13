Fans remember Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi would have turned 56 on August 13, 2019. The devastating news of her death not only shook her family but left all her fans heartbroken.

The iconic actress died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai's Ras Al Khaimah due to accidental drowning. Although Sridevi is long gone, she continues to live in the memories of all her fans and dear ones.

On her 56th birthday, netizens took to Twitter to remember the actress for her unparalleled contribution to the world of cinema. Check out the tweets:

happy birthday queen #Sridevi you are truly missed in our hearts forever #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/ys1QQlBAWu —(@bollywzjm) August 13, 2019

sridevi in inquilaab (1984) was perfection embodied. miss her always happy birthday queen pic.twitter.com/9JJE7siS8v — vandana (@vandanaiscool) August 13, 2019

Sridevi was a rarity - One of India’s few women superstars. And it wasn’t just charisma, she was possessed of a singular acting ability..

And To The One & Only luminous beauty of Indian Film Industry, We are sending wishes to you over there..#HappyBirthdaySriDevi#WeMissYouSri pic.twitter.com/2eNQVGXePx — Guplu's Boy (@musicalbud) August 12, 2019

13th August marks the Birthday of SRIDEVI

Remembering legendary SRIDEVI - the greatest Pan India Superstar - actor, on her birth anniversary. A timeless icon, an actor par excellence and AN INSTITUTION. Thank you for all the magic in movies and those indelible memories

Leaving us with a void that can't be filled:/ pic.twitter.com/9Ggxe2gx7h — Perfectly AVERAGE :) (@manishtamancha) August 12, 2019

#Sridevi

So few years back on this day She came to earth....

That's what we are celebrating....But definitely she will come again....

I love you sridevi a very very ....

Happy Sridevi came to earth day... pic.twitter.com/shx84J700y — Rajeev (@rajeevreddi9) August 13, 2019

Sri's husband Boney Kapoor revealed that he fulfilled his wife's wish by producing the Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink. He took to Twitter and wrote, ""I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream.It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this."