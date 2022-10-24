NewsLifestylePeople
URVASHI RAUTELA

Fans tease Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah for their link-up rumours with Urvashi Rautela during India vs Pakistan match- Watch

Fans chanted 'Urvashi Urvashi' as they teased cricketers Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah during yesterday's India vs Pakistan match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Fans tease Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah for their link-up rumours with Urvashi Rautela during India vs Pakistan match- Watch

New Delhi: Melbourne Cricket Ground was yesterday flooded with pride and love for India after winning the nail-biting thriller against Pakistan. Virat Kohli’s special knock of 82 runs off 53 balls took the nation by storm.  

However, there was a moment which is going viral all over the internet and it is of fans teasing Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah by the name of popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. 

In a hilarious moment, Pant was talking to Arshdeep Singh at the boundary. Then the fans started shouting 'Urvashi-Urvashi' from the back stand. He turned around and said something to the fans and left from there as he was not in the playing XI. What he said was not clearly audible, however, it was still a funny moment for his fans.  

Not just this, Pakistan cricketer Naseem was seen fielding when a fan suddenly said, ‘Urvashi dhund rahi thi. (Naseem, Urvashi was searching for you) and started teasing him.  

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s name got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant after she said that a man with the name ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. After this, Rishabh Pant had shared a story on Instagram in which he said, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” 

Urvashi also got linked to Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah when she shared a video of herself with him. However, she later clarified that it was posted by her team and is a fan made video. Naseem had also denied any association with Urvashi.  

The actress made headlines among cricket and Bollywood fans after she headed to Australia for the on-going T20 Cricket World Cup. The actress, however, shared an update that she is leaving Australia now.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022