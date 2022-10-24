Fans tease Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah for their link-up rumours with Urvashi Rautela during India vs Pakistan match- Watch

New Delhi: Melbourne Cricket Ground was yesterday flooded with pride and love for India after winning the nail-biting thriller against Pakistan. Virat Kohli’s special knock of 82 runs off 53 balls took the nation by storm.

However, there was a moment which is going viral all over the internet and it is of fans teasing Rishabh Pant and Naseem Shah by the name of popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

In a hilarious moment, Pant was talking to Arshdeep Singh at the boundary. Then the fans started shouting 'Urvashi-Urvashi' from the back stand. He turned around and said something to the fans and left from there as he was not in the playing XI. What he said was not clearly audible, however, it was still a funny moment for his fans.

Not just this, Pakistan cricketer Naseem was seen fielding when a fan suddenly said, ‘Urvashi dhund rahi thi. (Naseem, Urvashi was searching for you) and started teasing him.

The closest and funniest I could get



P.S I did it for all of you guys #IndiaVsPak #MCG pic.twitter.com/9uVNLBs53B — Daniyal (@daniyalb_) October 23, 2022

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s name got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant after she said that a man with the name ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. After this, Rishabh Pant had shared a story on Instagram in which he said, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

Urvashi also got linked to Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah when she shared a video of herself with him. However, she later clarified that it was posted by her team and is a fan made video. Naseem had also denied any association with Urvashi.

The actress made headlines among cricket and Bollywood fans after she headed to Australia for the on-going T20 Cricket World Cup. The actress, however, shared an update that she is leaving Australia now.