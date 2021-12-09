हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farah Khan

Farah Khan celebrates 17 years of togetherness with husband Shirish Kunder

Several celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, and Anil Kapoor among other fellow stars from the showbiz poured in congratulatory messages for the couple, in the comments section. 

Farah Khan celebrates 17 years of togetherness with husband Shirish Kunder
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director-choreographer Farah Khan on Thursday marked her 17th wedding anniversary with husband-filmmaker Shirish Kunder. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Om Shanti Om' director shared priceless pictures from her wedding album. The couple could be seen clad in heavy heavily studded wedding attires by designer Manish Malhotra.

Farah also penned a hilarious caption with the pictures that read, "17 years today! Even then @shirishkunder s hair was better than mine #anniversary outfits: @manishmalhotra05."

Several celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, and Anil Kapoor among other fellow stars from the showbiz poured in congratulatory messages for the couple, in the comments section. 

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, the editor of her film 'Main Hoon Na', on 9 December 2004. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Tees Maar Khan'. 

Farah gave birth to triplets, one son and two daughters, in 2008 through In vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farah KhanShirish KunderBollywoodShirish Kunder weddingFarah Khan husband
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez grilled by ED for second consecutive day in extortion case

Must Watch

PT27M1S

General Rawat's mortal remains to reach Delhi soon