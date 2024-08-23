Farah Khan Hilariously Warns ‘Never Sit With Shilpa Shetty On A Flight’ For THIS Reason; Raj Kundra Reacts: ‘I Feel You’

New Delhi: Indian film director and writer, Farah Khan is known for her strong social media presence, frequently sharing amusing reels with her friends and fellow stars, much to the fans' enjoyment. Recently, she posted a video featuring Shilpa Shetty, humorously advising against sitting next to her on a flight. Farah's reasoning is guaranteed to leave you laughing, and even Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra, couldn’t agree more.

In the comments section, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, reacted, “I feel you @farahkhankunder water was your healthiest option.”

Dancer, Choreographer and Singer Terence Lewis commented, “Caption.. Agree fully.”

Fans were thoroughly entertained and expressed their amusement in the comments. One fan humorously remarked, “Hahahaha, smart choice to change your seat,” while another added, “Farah, you always give us our daily dose of laughter.”

On the professional front, Farah Khan recently served as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, which wrapped up in March 2024. She also choreographed several hit songs, including "Gore Gore Mukhde Pe" from Ishq Vishk Rebound and "Naina" from the heist comedy Crew.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for her next project, KD - The Devil, a Kannada-language film from her home state. The movie features an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.

Shilpa's performance in Indian Police Force, marking her OTT debut under the direction of superstar Rohit Shetty, received praise from both critics and audiences. She continues to be a familiar face on television as a judge on talent-based reality shows like India's Got Talent 10 and Super Dancer.