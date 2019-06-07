close

Farah Khan, Ketan Mehta to judge Jagran Film Festival

File photo

Mumbai: Filmmakers like Farah Khan, Ketan Mehta, Nikkhil Advani, actress Dia Mirza and producer Shobu Yarlagadda of "Baahubali" fame will serve as judges of the upcoming 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival.

The Best Feature Films Award category will be reviewed by Mehta, Khan and Yarlagadda. Advani, Dia and writer-director Sameer Saxena, on the other hand, will review short films to choose the winner of the Best Short Films Award.

Both the categories aim to celebrate and recognise some of the best work of directors and filmmakers who have incredible stories to tell in the feature and short film formats.

"We are delighted to welcome on board a fantastic jury who has the enviable task of choosing the first amongst equals," Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Jagran Prakashan, said in a statement.

The festival will start on July 18 and travel to various cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Indore and Bhopal before it concludes in Mumbai on September 29.

