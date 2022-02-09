Farah Khan mocks Karan Johar for his 'Shahanshah' sweatshirt, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt left in splits

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Karan Johar and choreographer-director Farah Khan often entertain their fans on social media with their adorable camaraderie. The duo has been meeting each other quite often, thanks to their upcoming project 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and sharing goofy videos on their Instagram handles, leaving their followers in splits.

On Wednesday, Farah shared a video in which Karan is seen sporting a studded black hoodie with matching jeans and cool sunglasses. Farah who is known to mock KJo for his fashion sense, did not leave a chance as she called his studded sweatshirt as 'Shahanshah hoodie'. As Karan tries to explain to her about the studs on his sweatshirt, Farah hilariously turns the camera towards the other side of the room.

Getting offended by Farah's gesture, Karan reacts saying, "Oh my God. That's an insult. Am humiliated," before he enters his vanity closet. The hilarious video left their followers having a good laugh. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "I canttt (emoji)." Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Stud muffin." Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor added a bunch of laughing emojis. Alia Bhatt commented, "Hahahahahahahahahahhaha". Hrithik Roshan too reacted to the video, and wrote, "Hahahahahahahaha."

'Bigg Boss 15' fame Shamita Shetty droped a few laughing emojis.

Farah Khan shared the video and captioned it as “This deserved a reel! @karanjohar in a shahenshah hoodie.. #bestfriends #karah”. Watch the hilarious video here:

Speaking of their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', the film is an upcoming romantic drama, directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions. It stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta in lead role and is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. The film marks the return of producer Karan Johar to direction after 5 years. His last directorial was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.