Farah Khan’s Mother, Menaka Irani, Passes Away At 79; Celebs Offer Condolences

New Delhi: Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menaka Irani has died at 79. The sad news follows Farah’s recent Instagram post, where she shared that her mother had undergone multiple surgeries. Menaka Irani, who also acted in the 1963 film 'Bachpan' alongside Salim Khan, celebrated her 79th birthday just two weeks ago. On her special day, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan posted a photo with their mother on social media.

Celebrities Extend Their Condolences

Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, visited Farah Khan’s Mumbai home to pay his respects after the passing of her mother, Menaka Irani. Rani Mukerji, Maniesh Paul, Vikram Phadnis, and Fardeen Khan were also seen outside Farah’s house, along with Neelam and Seema Khan.

Farah Khan Latest Post With Mother

On July 12, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt post, captioning it , 'We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries Happy birthday mom!'

She further added, 'Today’s a good day to come back home can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u'.

Sajid Khan also shared a photo with Menaka and Farah for his mother’s birthday, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mummy...”