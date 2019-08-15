close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farah Khan

Farah Khan's 'ironies of motherhood'

This year, along with Independence Day, people are celebrating Raksha Bandhan across the country.

Farah Khan&#039;s &#039;ironies of motherhood&#039;

Mumbai: On Independence Day on Thursday, filmmaker Farah Khan realised motherhood has its ironies.

Farah posted a photograph of her three children -- Czar, Diva and Anya -- dressed in ethnic wear dominated by shades of pink.

"Teaching them to be independent yet wanting them to always depend on each other... the ironies of motherhood! #freedom #brother&sisters #realmenwearpink," she captioned the picture.

This year, along with Independence Day, people are celebrating Raksha Bandhan across the country.

Farah often shares posts related to her children.

A week ago, she had shared a black and white photo of Diva and captioned it: "My morning muse! Diva remains one from the moment she wakes up. #favouritemodel #diva."

 

Tags:
Farah KhanFarah Khan moviesmotherhood
Next
Story

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Independence Day at an orphanage

Must Watch

PT13M58S

Photo Gallery: India celebrates 73rd Independence Day