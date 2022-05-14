हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farah Khan

Farah Khan's throwback pic of housewarming party features Karan Johar in non-designer clothes, Aishwarya sporting sindoor!

Karan Johar made sure to be the first one to comment on the photo and his comment reads, "oh my God" Farah replied to his comment, "So cute you were."

Farah Khan&#039;s throwback pic of housewarming party features Karan Johar in non-designer clothes, Aishwarya sporting sindoor!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently shared a throwback picture dating more than two decades back. The picture shows Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar in simple clothes, who otherwise is seen wearing clothes from some of the best designers across the world.

In the picture, which is from Farah's housewarming party after she bought her first house in Mumbai, KJo can be seen ditching the designer wear as he wore a simple teal coloured shirt paired with denims. In addition, the picture also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sporting sindoor as she came to the party straight from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas', Rani Mukerji, Farah's brother Sajid Khan and her cousin Farhan Akhtar.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Farah wrote in the caption, "Housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought..PS: Aishwarya had come straight from Devdas shoot thus the sindoor and rare pic of Karan Johar in non-designer clothes."

Karan Johar made sure to be the first one to comment on the photo and his comment reads, "oh my God" Farah replied to his comment, "So cute you were."

 

