Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757647
NewsLifestylePeople
FARDEEN KHAN

Fardeen Khan Condemns Trolling as He Supports Sharmin Segal; 'It's Simply Wrong'

Fardeen Khan, Sharmin's co-actor from "Heeramandi," has voiced his support in her defense.

|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fardeen Khan Condemns Trolling as He Supports Sharmin Segal; 'It's Simply Wrong' (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has received immense global acclaim. While the show has been widely loved, Sharmin Segal's performance has generated significant buzz online.

Amidst escalating trolling over her performance, numerous actors have stepped up to support her. Now, Fardeen Khan, her co-actor from "Heeramandi," has also voiced his support in her defense.

In a recent interview, Fardeen Khan said, 'I think it's extremely unfortunate, the whole trolling aspect of it. Everyone has a right to like or unlike someone's performance but this whole trolling aspect is something that is simply wrong and not done and I believe she has done a very decent job in Heeramandi.'

He further added, 'She has a very complex challenging role and she was working with some mega talent out there. For me she came across as strong and it was a great start for her career and started acting in general.'

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar ' also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Taha Shah Badussha. 

The series was released on Netflix on 1 May 2024. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What advice did RSS give to BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Priyanka's 'secret plan'?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for death of more than 40 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there dispute over soil of Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: New rules for insurance people!
DNA Video
DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony
DNA Video
DNA: Here God is also a business partner!
DNA Video
DNA: How Naveen Patnaik won hearts even after losing?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 days, 3 terrorist attacks..complete inside story!
DNA Video
DNA: What did Zeenia say on Miss AI contest?