New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has received immense global acclaim. While the show has been widely loved, Sharmin Segal's performance has generated significant buzz online.

Amidst escalating trolling over her performance, numerous actors have stepped up to support her. Now, Fardeen Khan, her co-actor from "Heeramandi," has also voiced his support in her defense.

In a recent interview, Fardeen Khan said, 'I think it's extremely unfortunate, the whole trolling aspect of it. Everyone has a right to like or unlike someone's performance but this whole trolling aspect is something that is simply wrong and not done and I believe she has done a very decent job in Heeramandi.'

He further added, 'She has a very complex challenging role and she was working with some mega talent out there. For me she came across as strong and it was a great start for her career and started acting in general.'

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar ' also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Taha Shah Badussha.

The series was released on Netflix on 1 May 2024.