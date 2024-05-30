Advertisement
FARDEEN KHAN

Fardeen Khan Shares Adorable Photo With Son Azarius

The actor on Wednesday, took to his Instagram account to share a picture featuring his son Azarius.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fardeen Khan Shares Adorable Photo With Son Azarius (Image : @Fardeen F Khan/Instagram )

Fardeen Khan, who recently made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' dropped an adorable picture with his son Azarius.

The actor on Wednesday, took to his Instagram account to share a picture featuring his son Azarius. In the snapshot, Fardeen and his son are seen enjoying a laugh together

The actor was dressed in a white shirt paired with stylish sunglasses, while his son wore a denim hoodie.

Accompanying the picture, Fardeen Khan wrote, "From his almost toothless grin to our shared laughter, this is what true happiness looks like. A snapshot of love and joy with my favourite little guy. Every day with you is a gift. #Fatherhood #Children #Love #Joy."

Take A Look At The Post :

Meanwhile, talking about his recent series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series also stars Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

 'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix. 

 

 

