Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan recreate ZNMD's 'Senorita' dance at former's wedding- Watch!

NEW DELHI: One of Bollywood's foremost talents, Farhan Akhtar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, reality show regular Shibani Dandekar, on Saturday at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Post the wedding, Farhan was seen reminiscing his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days with his co-star and friend Hrithik Roshan.

The duo was seen dancing on Senorita from ZNMD while the whole crowd was cheering for them.

The video has been shared by several fan pages on their Instagram account and has now gone viral all over the internet.

Fans loved their chemistry and called it a complete package.

The guest list at Saturday's close-knit celebration Hrithik, who was with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, director-choreographer Farah Khan (who's also Farhan's first cousin), directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker, Farhan's creative and business partner, Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani, and the couple's close friend, Rhea Chakraborty, who came along with her brother, Shouwik.

For the unversed, this is Farhan's second marriage. Adhuna Bhabani, hairstylist and founder of BBlunt, is his first wife and mother of their two daughters, Shakya (22) and Akira (15).

Farhan and Shibani first met on the sets of the 2015 reality show 'I Can Do It', which the actor-director-singer had hosted. The two started dating soon thereafter and made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.