Farhan Akhtar calls ladylove Shibani Dandekar 'sunshine', wishes her love on birthday—See pic

New Delhi: Filmmaker cum actor Farhan Akhtar has a way with words. He beautifully expresses his thoughts and how! The talented director-actor recently took to Instagram and shared his birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

He posted a pretty picture of Shibani along with a note which reads: “Happy birthday sunshine. May you always have reason to smile. Love you loads @shibanidandekar #womenwhodontlook60.”

Isn't she looking gorgeous in the picture?

Well, Shibani and Farhan are rumoured to be dating for over a year now but have remained tight-lipped about it. They are often spotted hanging out with each other on popular Mumbai hotspots.

The duo recently walked the ramp for Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The designer completed two decades in the fashion industry and the stylish duo was more than happy to be her showstoppers.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

Here's wishing Shibani a very happy birthday!