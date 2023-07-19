trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637294
Farhan Akhtar Drops Pics With Shibani Dandekar, Ex-Wife Adhuna As All Attend Daughter Shakya's Graduation

The graduation ceremony of Shakya was attended by her loved ones -- including Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar, ex-wife Adhuna, father Javed Akhtar, mother Honey Irani and veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:29 AM IST|Source: ANI

Farhan Akhtar Drops Pics With Shibani Dandekar, Ex-Wife Adhuna As All Attend Daughter Shakya's Graduation Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is a proud dad as his daughter Shakya got graduated from Lancaster University in England.

The graduation ceremony of Shakya was attended by her loved ones -- including Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar, ex-wife Adhuna, father Javed Akhtar, mother Honey Irani and veteran actor Shabana Azmi. Sharing pictures from the family reunion, Farhan took to Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours. Missed you @akiraakhtar @zoieakhtar ..#lancasteruniversity #batchof2023."

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The post has garnered loads of likes and comments. "Many many congratulations to Dear Shakya. All the luck and love for your beautiful future," Arjun Rampal commented. "FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby!!! Your are the smartest in the clan," Farhan's sister and director Zoya Akhtar commented.

Farhan and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to daughters Shakya and Akira.

In February 2022, Farhan tied the knot with actor Shibani Dandekar.

On the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

