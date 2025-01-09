Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841509https://zeenews.india.com/people/farhan-akhtar-is-expecting-his-first-child-with-shibani-dandekar-shabana-azmi-reacts-2841509.html
NewsLifestylePeople
FARHAN AKHTAR

Farhan Akhtar Is Expecting His First Child With Shibani Dandekar? Shabana Azmi Reacts

Farhan Akhtar’s 51st Birthday: Shabana Azmi Denies Pregnancy Rumours, Celebrations in Full Swing

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Farhan Akhtar Is Expecting His First Child With Shibani Dandekar? Shabana Azmi Reacts Instagram

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar, one of Bollywood’s most versatile talents, turned 51 today amid swirling rumours that he and wife Shibani Dandekar are expecting their first child. The news began circulating after a media portal published the claims. However, Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Farhan’s stepmother, has firmly denied the speculation. Speaking to ETimes, she clarified, “There’s no truth in it.”


Farhan celebrated his birthday in style with a lavish party hosted by his sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The occasion was extra special as it also marked the birthdays of Farah Khan and Anusha Dandekar, both of whom share the same date with Farhan. Zoya shared a candid moment from the gathering on Instagram, captioned “Bring it in,” showcasing a night of joy, laughter, and togetherness with close friends and family.


Just a few days before his birthday, Farhan and Shibani rang in the New Year with close friends. In a series of Instagram photos, the couple was seen sharing a romantic kiss as they welcomed 2025. Other images from the night featured the duo enjoying themselves on the dance floor, exuding love and happiness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shibani Akhtar 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder 


Shibani recently spoke about the online criticism she faced during the early days of her relationship with Farhan. Speaking on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, she said, “People used to call me ‘love jihad’ and ‘gold digger.’ But I chose not to let it affect me.”


Professionally, Farhan has a busy year ahead with the release of his military-action film 120 Bahadur on November 21, 2025. He is also producing Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, further cementing his place in Bollywood’s top league.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK