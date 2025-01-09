Farhan Akhtar Is Expecting His First Child With Shibani Dandekar? Shabana Azmi Reacts

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar, one of Bollywood’s most versatile talents, turned 51 today amid swirling rumours that he and wife Shibani Dandekar are expecting their first child. The news began circulating after a media portal published the claims. However, Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Farhan’s stepmother, has firmly denied the speculation. Speaking to ETimes, she clarified, “There’s no truth in it.”



Farhan celebrated his birthday in style with a lavish party hosted by his sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The occasion was extra special as it also marked the birthdays of Farah Khan and Anusha Dandekar, both of whom share the same date with Farhan. Zoya shared a candid moment from the gathering on Instagram, captioned “Bring it in,” showcasing a night of joy, laughter, and togetherness with close friends and family.



Just a few days before his birthday, Farhan and Shibani rang in the New Year with close friends. In a series of Instagram photos, the couple was seen sharing a romantic kiss as they welcomed 2025. Other images from the night featured the duo enjoying themselves on the dance floor, exuding love and happiness.



Shibani recently spoke about the online criticism she faced during the early days of her relationship with Farhan. Speaking on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, she said, “People used to call me ‘love jihad’ and ‘gold digger.’ But I chose not to let it affect me.”



Professionally, Farhan has a busy year ahead with the release of his military-action film 120 Bahadur on November 21, 2025. He is also producing Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, further cementing his place in Bollywood’s top league.